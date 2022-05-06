Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $88.01. 9,452,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,129,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

