Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.43.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.96. 1,180,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,694. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $223.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

