Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $35.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.57. 3,061,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,732. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

