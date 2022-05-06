Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.12. The stock had a trading volume of 466,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

