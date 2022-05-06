Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,948 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,388,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,887,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

