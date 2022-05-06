Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

