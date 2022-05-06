Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 12,634,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

