Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.63. 354,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,915. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.09 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

