Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 201,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

IBM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.37. 179,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

