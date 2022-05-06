Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.67. 56,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,819. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $531.18 and its 200 day moving average is $588.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.97.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock worth $18,684,741 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.