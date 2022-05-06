Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,043,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,376,686. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,066,535 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

