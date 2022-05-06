Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,088 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.08. 253,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

