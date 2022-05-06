Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 21,959 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,662,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.