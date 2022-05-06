Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 4,541 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PEP traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,841. The stock has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $177.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

