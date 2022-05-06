Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 1,356,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,285. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

