Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 8,459 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 157,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 1,128,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,054. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

