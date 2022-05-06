Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 966 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. 20,599,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

