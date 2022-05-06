TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report sales of $588.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $584.00 million and the highest is $592.30 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $567.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTMI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 628,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

