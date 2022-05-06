Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $9.65 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $493.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $4,254,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.