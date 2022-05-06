Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded down $9.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,104. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.78.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

