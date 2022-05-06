Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.11.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $11.48 on Thursday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,848. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78. Twilio has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

