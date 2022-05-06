Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

TWIN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.