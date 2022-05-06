Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

