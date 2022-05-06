UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 640 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.00) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.00) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.17) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.87) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.87) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 508 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 508.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.63. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

