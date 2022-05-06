Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.88

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 6509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

UDMY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

