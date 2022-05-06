Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises 1.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,260. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

