UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.24.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

