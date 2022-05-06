UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

