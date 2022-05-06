UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,322,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $130.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

