UMB Bank N A MO Buys 170,165 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.