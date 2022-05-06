UMB Bank N A MO Buys 20,992 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 253.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,329,000 after buying an additional 844,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,315,000 after buying an additional 499,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

FISV stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

