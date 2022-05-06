UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K opened at $70.23 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.