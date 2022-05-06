UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

PSX opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

