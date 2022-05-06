UMB Bank N A MO Has $4.63 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.74 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.58 and its 200 day moving average is $411.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

