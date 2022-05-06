UMB Bank N A MO Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 358.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.05% of Five Below worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,349,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,079,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $151.51 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average is $179.85.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

