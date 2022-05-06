UMB Bank N A MO Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 486.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,248 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.88 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.