UMB Bank N A MO Invests $6.17 Million in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,641,000.

Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91.

