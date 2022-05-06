UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 3,990 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.23 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.