UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

