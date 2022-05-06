UMB Bank N A MO Takes $5.54 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.98 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

