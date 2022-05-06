UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,752 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of NEP opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

