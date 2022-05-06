UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will post $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.98. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $298,576. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 251,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

