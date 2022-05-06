UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

UMH traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,669. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 388,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UMH Properties by 105.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.