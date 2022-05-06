Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.76

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 147642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on UA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

