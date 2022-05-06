Unifty Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $917,855.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $917,855.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $18.23 or 0.00049776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00039835 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,155.87 or 1.94285646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.