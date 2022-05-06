Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 580,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
