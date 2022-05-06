Unistake Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $16,309.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00209410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00219528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00477041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.45 or 1.97763292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,610,887 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

