United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

About United Overseas Australia (Get Rating)

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

