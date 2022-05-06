United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.
About United Overseas Australia (Get Rating)
