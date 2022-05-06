United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.14.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $182.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,670. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,600,460 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 35,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,225.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.