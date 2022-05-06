United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.14.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $182.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,670. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,600,460 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 35,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,225.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.