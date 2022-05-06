Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.62. 58,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.